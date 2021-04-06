Quick thinking and an excellent memory helped Jaxson Dempsey from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, save his sister from choking. He and sister Leila were in the car driving to get a haircut when Leila began choking on a chicken nugget.

"I was just listening to music, I think. Then I heard her like choking," Jaxson said. "I looked to my left and saw my sister's face purple and red, so I patted her on the back, told my dad to pull over, then I started patting her on the back, and I dislodged a nugget."

Jaxson, 8, was able to save his 20-month-old sister with actor and WWE Superstar John Cena's help. He once appeared on a Nickelodeon show called "The Substitute," and during the episode, he showed how to save someone choking.

And a year later, Jaxson was able to put those instructions to good use.

After the incident, a very impressed John Cena even reached out to Jaxson to thank him for what he did. In a video message, he said, "Now I heard a story about you, and it really touched my heart. A story that in a time of crisis, you were brave enough to take action. Doing so, you saved your little sister's life. I wanted to commend you because the actions of a true hero are those who do act in a time of crisis."

"I really want to say thank you for being you, Jaxson. Thank you for being an inspiration. Thank you from all of us."

Jaxson has stated he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up, so it was only fitting that he was honored with a parade of firetrucks after his heroic act. He also received a commendation from the town's mayor.

According to Jaxson, "It makes me special because I saved my sister's life." And his advice to other kids: be prepared. "They should know the Heimlich so if their sister's choking, they will know how to do it and give CPR."

