A beachgoer caught 100 turtle babies making it back to the sea on camera.

Because these babies were the endangered hawks-bill turtle, the camera person, Johnathan Tan, captured a special moment.

The hawksbill turtles are one of two types of marine turtles found in the waters near Singapore. Under Singapore's Wildlife Act and being listed as critically endangered on the Red List of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the turtles are a protected species.

Additionally, this classification means that collection of the eggs or the hatched babies is against the law.

According to the National Parks Board, one of their officers guided the baby turtles to safety.

