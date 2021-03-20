Rescued Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles Journey From New England to Gulf of Mexico to Be Released Into Warm Water

Helpers from the Audubon Nature Institute released 13 Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles into the warm, welcoming waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The turtles, which hailed from Cape Cod, had been cold-stunned by the New England temperatures and needed to be rescued.

When sea turtles are cold-stunned, they can die, either from the cold alone, or from catching pneumonia.

That was of special concern to this particular species, Kemp's Ridley turtles, which are the smallest and most endangered sea turtles.

"Sea turtles are incredibly important to their ecosystem, and you know, Kemp's Ridleys – this is their backyard," Gabriella Harlamert with the Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network said. "They're from the Gulf of Mexico. Their nesting beaches are on Mexico, so this is where they call home. So, it feels amazing to be able to take these turtles and put them back out into the Gulf."

