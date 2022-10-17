It was reportedly fists of fury as a 100-person brawl broke out in a swanky French restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, by alleged gang members who were celebrating the release of one affiliate from prison, Yahoo! News reported.

The melee broke out Sunday evening at Sunshine Cruise Cruise on the 58th floor of the Sunshine 60, a skyscraper in the Ikebukuro district, local news outlet Kyodo News reported.

The restaurant was completely booked by the customers who were reportedly in the gang called the Chinese Dragon, per Kyodo News, which cited an unnamed source linked to the investigation.

Chinese Dragon is comprised primarily of second- and third-generation descendants of Japanese orphans left behind in China when Japan withdrew from the country at the end of World War II, Japan Today reported.

The fight broke out among the reported gang members, Kyodo News reported, and police found broken bottles and glasses on the scene when they arrived after employees called authorities, Yahoo! News reported.

Most of those involved in the brawl quickly left the restaurant, and it remains unclear how many people remained when the Tokyo police arrived, Yahoo! News reported.

No staff members were injured and a man found at the scene with a head injury was transported to a hospital, police said, according to Japan Today.

