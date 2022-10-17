100-Person Fight Broke Out Inside Tokyo Restaurant Involving Gang Members: Reports

Crime
Tokyo
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:07 AM PDT, October 17, 2022

No staff members were injured and a man found at the scene with a head injury was transported to a hospital, police said, according to Japan Today.

It was reportedly fists of fury as a 100-person brawl broke out in a swanky French restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, by alleged gang members who were celebrating the release of one affiliate from prison, Yahoo! News reported.

The melee broke out Sunday evening at Sunshine Cruise Cruise on the 58th floor of the Sunshine 60, a skyscraper in the Ikebukuro district, local news outlet Kyodo News reported.

The restaurant was completely booked by the customers who were reportedly in the gang called the Chinese Dragon, per Kyodo News, which cited an unnamed source linked to the investigation.

Chinese Dragon is comprised primarily of second- and third-generation descendants of Japanese orphans left behind in China when Japan withdrew from the country at the end of World War II, Japan Today reported.

The fight broke out among the reported gang members, Kyodo News reported, and police found broken bottles and glasses on the scene when they arrived after employees called authorities, Yahoo! News reported.

Most of those involved in the brawl quickly left the restaurant, and it remains unclear how many people remained when the Tokyo police arrived, Yahoo! News reported.

No staff members were injured and a man found at the scene with a head injury was transported to a hospital, police said, according to Japan Today.

Related Stories

Navy Wife Takes Effort to Free Husband From Japan Jail to White House
Accused Assassin Used Homemade Weapon to Kill Former PM Shinzo Abe
Drunk Man Loses USB Drive Containing an Entire City’s Data
Ex-Gang Member Gets Face Tattoo Removed at California Hospital to Begin Anew

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to Ireland
Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to Ireland
1

Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to Ireland

Human Interest
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus
2

Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus

Crime
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'
3

Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'

Human Interest
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is Detected
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is Detected
4

Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is Detected

Human Interest
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors Say
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors Say
5

Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors Say

Crime