100-Year-Old Captain Sir Tom Moore Dies After Raising Millions for NHS

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who raised millions for the National Health Service in Europe, has died in the hospital after he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was being treated for COVID-19. His death was confirmed Tuesday by his family.

Moore had been in the hospital since Sunday after he needed "additional help" with his breathing, according to his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore.

”The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible," Ingram-Moore wrote days before her father's death.

In April, Moore became known after he pledged to do 100 laps for his 100th birthday around his garden in England in order to raise £1,000 for NHS, but he ended up raising a lot more than that. When all was said and done, he’d raised $45 million.

NHS Charities together said that Moore has been an “inspiration to the country.”

"If it wasn't for him and the remarkable fundraising he has done, we wouldn't be able to [provide] the extra support that we give to the NHS,” said Chief Executive Ellie Orton.

Moore, who served in World War II, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July for his amazing fundraising feat.

