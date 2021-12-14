A rescue dog was allegedly stolen from an animal shelter during its biggest fundraising night of the year.

"We're shocked, we're sad, we're mad." board member and legal council Debbie Sandlin said. "We're every emotion you could imagine and disappointed. Um, and just sorry that someone felt like they had to steal a puppy."

Ten rescue dogs were brought to the event, raising money for the Pawfect Match Rescue in Holly Springs, North Carolina, including Ms. Persy.

Surveillance video shows a woman in a sweatshirt pick up the pit bull mix from her pen. The woman had previously been seen playing with Ms. Persy and inquired about adoption, according to Sandlin.

Cameras then catch her walking out with the pup.

The non-profit is now offering a $1,000 reward for Ms. Persy's safe return to the shelter.

