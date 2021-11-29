California Shelter Dog Beats Cancer and Finds Its Forever Home
"Four months and 17 rounds of chemotherapy later, everyone who cared for Eric is thrilled to see that this resilient pup is now cancer-free," the San Diego Humane Society shared.
Eric, a 3-year-old chihuahua that had been living in a California animal shelter, has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.
The dog is officially cancer-free, after undergoing 17 rounds of chemotherapy, and has found a forever home, People reported.
According to the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS), Eric came to the shelter in early July as a stray. He had been covered in ticks and had bloody feet. Lab work and X-rays taken revealed a revealed a cancerous Transmissible Venereal Tumor and a tickborne disease called Ehrlichiosis, FOX 5 News reported.
The medical team at SDHS worked on treating Eric’s cancer and the tickborne disease he was carrying. While he was undergoing treatment, a foster family had been caring for him, the news outlet reported.
"Four months and 17 rounds of chemotherapy later, everyone who cared for Eric is thrilled to see that this resilient pup is now cancer-free," the San Diego Humane Society shared on their Facebook page.
Eric’s cancer-free diagnosis was a cause for the celebration held earlier this month. At the party, Eric was given a special cake, and a red bandana with the words “Chemo Grad!”
He also got the opportunity to take photos with all the members of the team that helped nurse him back to health.
Shortly after, Eric was adopted, the organization said. He is one of the 40,000 animals the SDHS cares for each year.
