Cats Have Attachment Styles Just Like Babies and Dogs, New Study Finds

A new study shows that cats may be just as affectionate as dogs. The study, which was published in Current Biology, found that pet cats also have distinct attachment styles toward their owners in the same way dogs and babies do.

The research, which was done by a team at Oregon State University, also found that 64 percent of cats showed what is known as a "secure" attachment style, meaning they showed no signs of distress when their caregivers left the room and a healthy mix of attachment and exploration when they returned.

The other percentage, around 35, showed insecure attachment, which means they were stressed until they their owners returned, and when they did return, they showed a mix of excessive contact, avoidant behavior or disorganized behavior.

The team examined 70 kittens and 38 cats for the study, and placed the cats in a room with the owner for two minutes before removing them for the same amount of time. They then examined the cats' behavior in order to categorize them.

Similar studies have been performed on primates and dogs.

