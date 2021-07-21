10,000 Bees Removed From Times Square Recycling Bin
The removal comes two weeks after a larger bee swarm affected the area.
An NYPD beekeeper removed around 10,000 bees that we hanging out in a recycling bin in Times Square. The removal comes two weeks after a larger bee swarm.
Officer Darren Mays captured the bees at about 2 p.m., according to the NYPD, and they will be relocated.
The NYPD posted pictures of the removal on their Twitter page.
The first swarm of bees, around 25,000, landed themselves at Crossroads of the World. They were later released in the Hudson Valley.
Bees seems to like Times Square as it isn't the first time that they have warned the area, and NYPD keeps a beekeeper on staff because of it. The department even has a Twitter page called NYPD Bees to give out updates.
