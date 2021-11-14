105-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Sets Record in Her Age Group With 100-Meter Run

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:05 AM PST, November 14, 2021

Julia Hawkins completed her record-setting run in just under 63 seconds with a flower in her hair and adoring fans cheering her on.

A Louisiana woman recently ran right into the record books. At 105 years young, Julia Hawkins became the first American to run 100 meters in her age group. 

Impressive to most, but she doesn't seem to think so. 

"I had too many other wonderful things before this," she reveals. "This is just a drop in the bucket."

She completed her record-setting run in just under 63 seconds with a flower in her hair and adoring fans cheering her on.

Hawkins trains by jogging about a mile a day near her home in Baton Rouge. A home that's been a little empty since her husband, Murray, died.

"I couldn't imagine being this old," she said. "Without him, it's not the same. It's not quite as wonderful."

But she continues on, running and gardening to keep her occupied. And she says he's never far from her thoughts. 

"I don't have a dream. I just want to go to sleep and let it end. That's what my husband did. We were sleeping together, and he sang love songs to me that night — wonderful songs."

But until then, Hawkins is living life in the fast lane. 

