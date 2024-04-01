105-Year-Old Plans to Witness His 13th Eclipse in Texas

Solar eclipse August 21 Wisconsin
Getty Stock Images
First Published: 12:18 PM PDT, April 1, 2024

“I guess I am an eclipse chaser,” LaVerne Biser told the Dallas Morning News.

A 105-year-old eclipse chaser from Texas will soon witness his 13th solar eclipse.

LaVerne Biser’s love for the celestial event started in 1963 when he and his wife, Marion, witnessed their solar eclipse in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, according to Fox Weather. They went on to see 10 more eclipses before his wife passed away in January 2023, the outlet reported.

At 105 years old, Biser is prepared to witness his 13th solar eclipse and 10th total eclipse on April 8 in Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News. 

“I guess I am an eclipse chaser,” Biser told the Dallas Morning News. “It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

It will be the first total eclipse he will see without his life partner of 78 years, according to WFAA.

Biser attended Ohio State University to study mechanical engineering and graduated in 1942, CBS News Texas reported. According to the outlet, he moved to Fort Worth for his career to design airplanes at Carswell Airforce Base.

"I love astronomy … I loved all of my science classes," he told CBS News Texas.

Biser said watching eclipses will always be one of his greatest passions.

"I'm [almost] 106. They don't come but one or two, every couple of years," Biser told CBS News Texas. "I may not see anymore. I may not see any more eclipses."

An amateur astronomer, Biser has taken many photos of eclipses that have taken him to places he had never visited before.

"That's my pride and joy because it's hard to take," Biser told CBS News Texas. "You had to put your camera up to a black sky … you hope you're going to point it in the right direction."

Rather than traveling to see the upcoming total solar eclipse, this one is coming to where he lives for the first time in Biser's lifetime.

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
