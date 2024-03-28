The creed of postal employees, especially those delivering mail, is “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” and for one Michigan man that is what he has lived by.

Warren Wedding, 90, is celebrating his nearly 65 years working for the United States Postal Service, according to a report.

Wedding, a Saginaw resident and Navy veteran, is still delivering the mail with a smile on his face, according to WNEM.

“Probably the easiest job I ever had. It’s just been something to keep me going for all these years. I said if I was probably still married I might have retired a long time ago, but now it’s worth it to just keep out of mischief,” Wedding told WNEM.

He started as a mail carrier in 1958 and has seen everything from the price of stamps go up to the birth of e-mail and everything in between and has no signs of slowing down. In fact, he tells the news outlet that he preferred the days when he has to push a cart around instead of drive.

“I used to like it better before we had vehicles and stuff. I could get out and all the kids followed me around, and I had a dog that followed me around the route,” Wedding told WNEM. “The only vehicles we had back then were parcel postal routes and mounted routes like this one. But I used to take my little cart and push it around, and all the kids used to follow me and I used to buy them pop at the gas station.”

Wedding isn’t just celebrating his lengthy and legendary career, he is also one of the best mail people in America. As the recipient of three 1 Million Mile Awards — a special recognition by the USPS for carriers who’ve obtained a million miles, or at least 30 years of safe driving with no incidents, he shows that he still has much love and respect for the job.

“It’s fun just to get out and it’s nice, really, meeting good people, and you get to to meet all these people and interact,” he told WNEW.