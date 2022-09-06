Police Ask for Public’s Help Solving Mystery as Lizards Mailed to Wrong New York Address
You can imagine the recipient's shock and surprise when the box was opened.
Police in Port Chester, New York, are asking for the public’s help after a box of lizards were mailed to the wrong New York address last month.
The lizards showed up at the wrong recipient's home on August 27, according to the New York Post and you can imagine the shock and surprise they had when they opened the box.
The recipient notified police, who then posted on Facebook about the incident.
“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote. “If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department.”
The post also came with a corresponding photo of the lizards.
Cops say the lizards are currently at an animal sanctuary and will remain there until someone claims them.
Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Port Chester Police Department to see if there are any updates and has not heard back.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
DEA Warns of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Used to Lure YouthHealth
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Out of City to Get Away From Thefts Plaguing Her Small BusinessHuman Interest
Man Wanted for Girlfriend's Killing Arrested After 6 Years of Being Hunted by Victim's Cop Mom: ProsecutorsCrime
Colorado Woman Attacked by Bear While Fixing Hot TubAnimals
After Death of New Jersey 2-Year-Old Left in Car in Family's Own Driveway, Tips to Prevent Hot Car DeathsHuman Interest