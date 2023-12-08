Ever wondered where Santa’s mail gets sorted? A new Airbnb experience could let you sleep in Jolly Old Saint Nick’s cabin.

For one night only, Santa Claus’ official post office is allowing elves-in-training to spend the night.

Each day more than 30,000 letters to Santa arrive at the Rovaniemi post office in Finland. The winners will get a taste of life in northern Finland.

First, the lucky winners will be greeted by Chief Elf and Airbnb Host, Katja, to get a crash course in being an Elf. That means helping Katja and the other elves sort through letters, empty mailboxes, and stamp mail with the special Arctic Circle postmark.

After the hard work helping out Kris Kringle, the winners will get a taste of life in northern Finland. They’ll roast chestnuts, eat traditional Finnish food, and take a ride on a snowmobile.

And if the conditions are right, they’ll get the ultimate light show which is the Northern Lights.

The cost for this once-in-a-lifetime Yuletide experience? Nothing at all. However, be a good guest and at least leave cookies for Santa.