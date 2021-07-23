113,000 Kids Have Lost a Parent or Care Giver in Pandemic as Life Expectancy Sees Most Severe Drop Since WWII | Inside Edition

113,000 Kids Have Lost a Parent or Care Giver in Pandemic as Life Expectancy Sees Most Severe Drop Since WWII

News
COVID-19 vaccine in a gloved handCOVID-19 vaccine in a gloved hand
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:46 PM PDT, July 23, 2021

A recent study estimates that over 100,000 children have lost guardians due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a disproportionate amount being within communities of color.

COVID-19 has provided the most significant drop in overall life expectancy since World War II.

The CDC estimates one and a half years have been shaved off of adult life expectancy as a whole, but noted that Black and Latinx populations have lost an average of three years, according to CBS News

With this has come high numbers of children who have lost their parents or caregivers. 

Lancet estimates around 113,000 children are suffering from grief in relation to losing a parent or guardian to the virus.

According to the study, a majority of the children dealing with these losses are under 10 years old.

Twenty percent of the grieving children are from the Black community, exemplifying the racial disparities within the COVID-19 mortality rates.

Related Stories

The Reasons Black Communities Are Getting Hit Uniquely Hard by COVID-19 Are Complicated But Clear Experts Say
Grieving Louisiana Mother Who Lost Son to COVID-19 Offers Vaccines at His Funeral
Mother of a Teen Who Vowed to Graduate High School Is Given His Diploma Weeks After He Dies From COVID-19
Olivia Rodrigo Visits President Biden and Dr. Fauci to Promote Covid VaccinationNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Family of 75-Year-Old Michael Clark Demands Answers After Body Cam Showed Cops Using Taser on Him
Family of 75-Year-Old Michael Clark Demands Answers After Body Cam Showed Cops Using Taser on Him
1

Family of 75-Year-Old Michael Clark Demands Answers After Body Cam Showed Cops Using Taser on Him

Crime
Dad Vows to Remain in Arizona 'As Long As It Takes' to Find Geologist Son Missing After Car Is Found in Ravine
Dad Vows to Remain in Arizona 'As Long As It Takes' to Find Geologist Son Missing After Car Is Found in Ravine
2

Dad Vows to Remain in Arizona 'As Long As It Takes' to Find Geologist Son Missing After Car Is Found in Ravine

Human Interest
Bearded Bar-Hoppers in Florida's Key West Compete in Ernest Hemingway Lookalike Contest 
Bearded Bar-Hoppers in Florida's Key West Compete in Ernest Hemingway Lookalike Contest 
3

Bearded Bar-Hoppers in Florida's Key West Compete in Ernest Hemingway Lookalike Contest 

Entertainment
Woman Falls 164 Feet to Her Death in Freak Bungee Jumping Accident While on Date With Boyfriend
Woman Falls 164 Feet to Her Death in Freak Bungee Jumping Accident While on Date With Boyfriend
4

Woman Falls 164 Feet to Her Death in Freak Bungee Jumping Accident While on Date With Boyfriend

Human Interest
Daughter of 80-Year-Old Found Dead With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Written on Him Says He Was Not a Pedophile
Daughter of 80-Year-Old Found Dead With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Written on Him Says He Was Not a Pedophile
5

Daughter of 80-Year-Old Found Dead With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Written on Him Says He Was Not a Pedophile

Crime