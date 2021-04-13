12 Magellanic Penguins Rescued and Returned to the Water in Argentina
The birds were found dehydrated and malnourished, and their feather coats were not protecting them.
Magellanic penguins are named after Ferdinand Magellan, the 16th-century Portuguese explorer who led the first expedition around the world. Native to Argentina and Chile, 12 of these little birds were released back into their natural habitat after a recent rescue.
The tuxedoed birds were found dehydrated and malnourished, and their feather coats were not protecting them from the cool ocean temps. So an animal-rescue center at the Mundo Marino Foundation nursed them back to health.
The humans fed the birds and got them vet checkups and blood work. Once they were in the clear, rescuers brought the feathered friends back to the beach. Although they needed a little encouragement at first, the healthy Magellanic penguins eventually waddled and swam away.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Lizzie Borden House’s New Owner Says He Heard Footsteps in Famous Haunted HomeOffbeat
Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of RacismNews
The Killing of Daunte Wright: 26-Year Veteran Officer Kim Potter ResignsNews
Mom Arrested After Police Chase for Stabbing 3 Kids to Death Following Alleged Custody Dispute, Officials SayCrime
TikTok Helps Find Owners of Long Lost GoPro That Captured Couple's Sweet Vacation MemoriesInspirational