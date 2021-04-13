Magellanic penguins are named after Ferdinand Magellan, the 16th-century Portuguese explorer who led the first expedition around the world. Native to Argentina and Chile, 12 of these little birds were released back into their natural habitat after a recent rescue.

The tuxedoed birds were found dehydrated and malnourished, and their feather coats were not protecting them from the cool ocean temps. So an animal-rescue center at the Mundo Marino Foundation nursed them back to health.

The humans fed the birds and got them vet checkups and blood work. Once they were in the clear, rescuers brought the feathered friends back to the beach. Although they needed a little encouragement at first, the healthy Magellanic penguins eventually waddled and swam away.

