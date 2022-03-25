12-Year Boy Dies from Fentanyl Overdose After Uncle Makes Him Clean Drug Lab: Authorities

Crime
12-year-old boy ODs on Fentanyl
Joanna Johnson and Troy Nokes have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 12-year-old boy, authorities said. Camden County Prosecutor's Office
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 2:37 PM PDT, March 25, 2022

The uncle of a 12-year-old boy who overdosed on fentanyl has been arrested, officials said.

Troy Nokes, 35, was charged this week with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. 

A school nurse performed CPR on the boy after he was found nonresponsive on his school bus Jan. 24, the prosecutor's office said in a statement released Thursday. Paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he died on Feb. 1. His name was not released.

An autopsy performed by Philadelphia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined he died from fentanyl intoxication, the prosecutor's statement said.

Also arrested was Joanna Johnson, who is charged with evidence tampering and hindering the apprehension of Nokes, the statement said. She pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Both were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force and are being held without bail at the Camden County Correctional Facility, the prosecutor's office said. 

Nokes' first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

The boy lived at Nokes' home, where the uncle manufactured fentanyl, authorities said. Nokes told the child to clean drug paraphernalia contaminated with fentanyl and witnesses told investigators the boy was not wearing gloves at the time, the prosecutor's office said.

Nokes has also been charged with first-degree maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, witness tampering, tampering with evidence, hindering apprehension and aggravated assault, among other related charges, the statement said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information was asked to contact Camden Prosecutor’s Detective Lateasha Jones at 856-225-8656 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Mark Grodzielanek at 856-374-5718.

