12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Skiing Into Tree at Canadian Resort | Inside Edition

12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Skiing Into Tree at Canadian Resort

View of snowcapped Mount Seymour at dusk, British Columbia, Canada.
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 11:07 AM PDT, April 13, 2021

"Everyone at Mt. Seymour extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends for this tragic loss," said a statement from the family-owned and operated ski resort.

A 12-year-old boy tragically died after slamming into a tree when skiing at a resort in Canada's ski country, officials said, 

The young boy was skiing on Mt. Seymour in North Vancouver, British Columbia, around 8 p.m. on Saturday when emergency personnel was alerted to a report of a seriously injured child. When paramedics arrived, the boy was transported to BC Children’s Hospital, where the child died, according to a statement by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)."

“Our thoughts and hearts remain with the family through this tragedy,” the RCMP said in a statement.

"Everyone at Mt. Seymour extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends for this tragic loss," said a statement from the family-owned and operated ski resort,  CBC News reported.

The BC Coroners Service said it is investigating. No further details have been released.

