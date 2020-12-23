Three Skiers Killed During Colorado Avalanches

Three skiers were killed by avalanches in Colorado last weekend, according to reports. Albert Perry, 55, and Dr. Jeff Paffendorf, 51, who are both from Durango, Colorado, were reported missing after they didn't return from a trip on Saturday evening, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. They were spotted Dec. 20, the day after they went missing, during a search rescue near a large avalanche and ski tracks in an area that is locally known as the "Battleship," the CAIC wrote.

Just days before, in another area, a third person, later identified as Jeff Schneider, was found in the Gunnison zone of the mountain on Friday, The New York Post reported.

"A skier was caught and killed in a large persistent slab avalanche in the Anthracites, on a run known as Friendly Finish. Our sincere condolences go out to all of the family members and our whole community for this tragic loss," The Crested Butte Avalanche Center wrote on Facebook following the tragic discovery.

Skiing in the backcountry is dangerous for anyone and even the most advanced athletes get into hazardous situations.

Since December 15, there have been 220 reports of avalanches in the Colorado backcountry, according to data from the CAIC reported by CNN. These zones are ranked "considerably dangerous" for avalanches, the outlet reported.

"A lot of avalanches were triggered by people this week. More people die in avalanches in Colorado than any other state and this year has been especially dangerous," Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, told the outlet.

He said this year's conditions are anything but "normal."

