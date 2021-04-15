12-Year-Old Joshua Haileyesus, Colorado Boy Put on Life Support After Trying 'Blackout Challenge,' Has Died
The family of Joshua Haileyesus believes he was attempting a challenge where people hold their breath as long as they can.
Joshua Haileyesus from Colorado has passed away after taking part in a social media challenge. According to his father, Joshua appeared to have tried to choke himself with a shoelace. The family believes he was attempting a TikTok challenge where people hold their breath as long as they can.
He was found unconscious in the bathroom by his brother. Afterward, he was taken to a hospital and put on life support. After 19 days, he succumbed to his injuries.
Haileyesus Zeryihun, Joshua’s Father, warns other children and parents that the "blackout challenge" is not a game. “I’m paying the price, and I would hate for other parents to go through this.” A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. So far, it has raised over $180,000.
