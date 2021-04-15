12-Year-Old Joshua Haileyesus, Colorado Boy Put on Life Support After Trying 'Blackout Challenge,' Has Died | Inside Edition

12-Year-Old Joshua Haileyesus, Colorado Boy Put on Life Support After Trying 'Blackout Challenge,' Has Died

News
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 2:30 PM PDT, April 15, 2021

The family of Joshua Haileyesus believes he was attempting a challenge where people hold their breath as long as they can.

Joshua Haileyesus from Colorado has passed away after taking part in a social media challenge. According to his father, Joshua appeared to have tried to choke himself with a shoelace. The family believes he was attempting a TikTok challenge where people hold their breath as long as they can.

He was found unconscious in the bathroom by his brother. Afterward, he was taken to a hospital and put on life support. After 19 days, he succumbed to his injuries.

Haileyesus Zeryihun, Joshua’s Father, warns other children and parents that the "blackout challenge" is not a game. “I’m paying the price, and I would hate for other parents to go through this.” A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. So far, it has raised over $180,000.

Related Stories

Pilot Dead After His Single-Engine Plane Goes Down in Colorado Mountains, FAA Reports
3 People Die in Separate Avalanches in Montana and Colorado on Valentine’s Day
Missing Colorado Hiker Josh Hall's Dog Found Alive, Bringing a Sign of Hope to Family
12-Year-Old Colorado Boy on Life Support After Trying ‘Blackout Challenge’News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bernie Madoff, Fraudster Convicted of Largest-Ever Ponzi Scheme, Dies in Prison at 82
1

Bernie Madoff, Fraudster Convicted of Largest-Ever Ponzi Scheme, Dies in Prison at 82

News
The Killing of Daunte Wright: Officer Kim Potter Will Be Charged in Fatal Shooting of Minneapolis 20-Year-Old
2

The Killing of Daunte Wright: Officer Kim Potter Will Be Charged in Fatal Shooting of Minneapolis 20-Year-Old

News
Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of Racism
3

Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of Racism

News
Steven Avery's Attorney Says New Witness Saw His Nephew "Suspiciously Pushing" Car of Teresa Halbach
4

Steven Avery's Attorney Says New Witness Saw His Nephew "Suspiciously Pushing" Car of Teresa Halbach

Crime
‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay in ‘Good Morning America’ Interview
5

‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay in ‘Good Morning America’ Interview

Entertainment
Lizzie Borden House’s New Owner Says He Heard Footsteps in Famous Haunted Home
6

Lizzie Borden House’s New Owner Says He Heard Footsteps in Famous Haunted Home

Offbeat
Mom Arrested After Police Chase for Stabbing 3 Kids to Death Following Alleged Custody Dispute, Officials Say
7

Mom Arrested After Police Chase for Stabbing 3 Kids to Death Following Alleged Custody Dispute, Officials Say

Crime
TikTok Helps Find Owners of Long Lost GoPro That Captured Couple's Sweet Vacation Memories
8

TikTok Helps Find Owners of Long Lost GoPro That Captured Couple's Sweet Vacation Memories

Inspirational