A pilot was killed when his single-engine Magnus Fusion 212 aircraft went down in the Colorado mountains. The Federation Aviation Authorities (FAA) did not release the identification of the pilot but confirmed he was the only person on board.

Jefferson County Sheriff's office was notified about a potential crash near Wigwam Creek Trail, roughly 20 miles south of Conifer, Colorado, Saturday night when a beacon alert was sent out by the airplane around 8:15 p.m., said Mike Taplin, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Taplin told ABC Denver 7 News that “this was likely not a mistake,” and that a beacon alert means a plane has gone down or crashed. Search crews found the plane on Sunday afternoon and confirmed the pilot of the aircraft had died, ABC News reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating what led to the fatal crash, authorities said.

The FAA and the NTSB do not identify people involved in aircraft accidents, the agency said in a statement.

The FAA did not immediately release the tail number of the plane, but the number is revealed in video from the scene. FAA records show that the plane was registered to Magnus Aircraft Incorporated, according to Denver7 News.

”Our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office tweeted.

Someone posted “Rest in peace. Adventurer of the skies.”

