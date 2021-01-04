Private Plane Crashes Into Michigan Home, Killing All 3 Passengers But Family Inside House Survives

A family of three was killed after their private plane crashed into a Michigan home over the weekend –– while the family inside the house miraculously made it out alive, according to a report. First responders answered a call about a plane crash in Canton around 4 p.m. on Saturday, where they discovered a small plane in the back of the house, according to the Lyon Township Fire Department.

The family aboard the plane was flying back home on New Year's weekend after traveling to Canton, Georgia Tuesday, the Home Owners Association, which one of the victims was the president of, wrote to Facebook.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we let you know of the death of HBA's 2020 President David S. Compo, his wife Michelle and their son Dawson this afternoon when their private plane crashed into a home in Lyon Township, just a half a mile from the Oakland Southwest Airport which was their destination," the association wrote.

Compo, 60, was piloting the plane, with his 55-year-old wife and their 18-year-old son, Dawson, as passengers, the Detroit News reported. Dawson was about to start his second-semester at Michigan State University. As a high school student, he ran track and played in a band.

"We have a witness report that the plane struck a tree and then struck the house," Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said on Sunday night, the outlet reported. "That’s the information we have. We don’t have any surveillance video to our knowledge."

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family whose home was destroyed as a result of the crash. The family was inside the home but there were no reported injuries, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

“There was a huge cloud of smoke, like really tall flames. We thought the whole house was going to be gone.” a neighbor told WZYZ Detroit.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

