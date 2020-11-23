12-Year-Old on Track to Attend College in the Fall, Hopes to Study Aerospace Engineering

This 12-year-old has big plans of going into space – which is good thing he has already been accepted into Georgia Tech in order to pursue studies in aerospace engineering.

Atlanta’s Caleb Anderson, who has already been taking college level courses while simultaneously enrolled in high school, hopes to begin attending the school as early as next fall.

“I think I am going to go to Mars, and do more school, I think, and try to get my master’s at Georgia Tech,” Caleb told WSB-TV. “Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I’ll probably get my PhD at MIT. And then I think I’ll start working at either NASA. Or SpaceX.”

His father Kobi Anderson said he’s not surprised at his son’s big plans. “He’s kind of always been this way, where you’ll ask these very deep, profound questions, and you don’t expect to see that from a three-year-old,”

His mom Claire Anderson said Caleb started mimicking her words when he was just 3 weeks old, and learning sign language by 9 months, according to CBS News. He started reading at 1 year old, and by 2, he was learning fractions.

Caleb joked that he was the smallest boy in elementary school since he started first grade at 2, but he didn’t enjoy his time in middle school at all. “The kids there, they kind of looked down on me, they treated me like I was an anomaly,” Caleb said.

He has currently been taking aerospace engineering courses at Chattahoochee Technical College, and he is on track to complete his degree in two years, but thought Georgia Tech would be a better fit.

“We want him to be in an environment where he is accepted and not tolerated,” his mom said, adding, “When he is an adult, he’ll make a great husband, a great father, a great friend one day.”

RELATED STORIES

Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Speaks on World Pancreatic Day in Pre-Taped Segment

Amanda Kloots Gives Son Elvis Special Teddy to Remember Late Father Nick Cordero

Grandma and Man Who Began Sharing Thanksgiving After Accidental Text Honor Her Husband, Who Died of COVID-19