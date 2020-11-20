Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Speaks on World Pancreatic Day in Pre-Taped Segment

A new video of late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek was shared Thursday in an effort to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer. At the start of Thursday night's episode of the game show, Trebek spoke about the "terrible disease" in a previously recorded segment released on World Pancreatic Cancer Day, People Magazine reported.

Trebek lost his battle with cancer on Nov. 8, eight days after hosting his final episode of "Jeopardy!," which will air on Dec. 25,

"Before we get into today's match, a word about today. Today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day and if you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past then by all means, get to a doctor, get yourself tested," Trebek said in the statement. "I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease."

Trebek was 80 when he died of pancreatic cancer at his home, surrounded by his friends and family.

