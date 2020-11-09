Alex Trebek Said He Wanted to Be Remembered As ‘A Good Guy,’ ‘Nice Man’ in Resurfaced Interview

Alex Trebek gave a simple yet powerful statement as to how he wanted to be remembered after the iconic game show host was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last spring. In a resurfaced interview, Trebek told “Entertainment Tonight” in May 2019 that he wanted to be remembered “just as a good guy.”

"Just as a good guy, [and] a nice man," Trebek told “ET” at the 2019 Daytime Emmys. "Somebody that you looked at on television on a daily basis and said, 'Hey, you know what, I like him.'"

Trebek spoke to the show after he picked up his sixth Emmy win.

"I'm aware that there must be a fair amount of sympathy that went into the voting for this, but to tell you the truth, I don't care," he said with a laugh. "I got the award, and I enjoy having this award."

Trebek, the host of "Jeopardy!" for nearly 40 years, died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

“‘Jeopardy!’ is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account announced Sunday.

Trebek shocked fans and his peers in the entertainment industry when he announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis last March. Although he was in stage four, he vowed to continue to fight, and remained open about his journey, with regular updates posted on social media.

Trebek filmed his last "Jeopardy!" episode on Oct. 29. The shows he most recently hosted will air through Dec. 25. There's no question they will serve as a final gift from a legendary host who brought so much joy and knowledge to millions.

Trebek is survived by his wife, Jean Currivan, and their two children, Matthew and Emily.

