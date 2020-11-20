Amanda Kloots Gives Son Elvis Special Teddy to Remember Late Father Nick Cordero

Little Eduardo “Elvis” Cordero has a very special teddy bear, made from a dressing robe his late father, Nick Cordero, wore during his last Broadway performance. On Thursday, the late Broadway star's wife Amanda Kloots shared with fans the teddy bear was made from the robe Cordero had worn during his last performance in Rock of Ages, People Magazine reported.

Cordero died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41. Now 17-month-old Elvis will always have the memory of his father nearby that has Elvis’ moniker stitched

"This memory bear was made for Elvis by a dear friend,” said Kloots, who posted a photo of a sleeping Elvis next to his stuffed teddy on her Twitter page. "I can’t even begin to explain how special it is.”

The memory bear has the toddler’s name stitched on the stuffed toy, a small pocket and a tag from the show his father performed in.

“I’ve learned through this process all the special and inventive things you can do to keep someone’s memory alive,” she said to her fans. “You don’t have to bury someone and say goodbye if you don’t want to. I truly enjoy keeping Nicks spirit alive as much as possible. They are little blessings and gifts that give me comfort on a daily basis. This bear Elvis will have for the rest of his life and hope pass on to his family one day."

That is not the only keepsake Kloots has created in her husband’s memory. Back in October, she created a vase she made out of her from her late husband’s ashes that she and her son made together.

"Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired," she said, before adding that actress Emily Tyra's RareBird Ceramics then "glazed the vase and added the heart design."

"I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it," Kloots shared.

Prior to his death, Cordero spent 13 weeks in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for complications related to COVID-19, reported the magazine.

During his 95 days in the hospital, in which he spent 42 of them in a medically induced coma, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Kloots told People about how their son helps her deal with her grieving the loss of Cordero.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

