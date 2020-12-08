12-Year-Old Takes 7-Year-Old Cousin on 100-Mile Joyride Across New York and New Jersey to Delaware, Police Say

Two New York City kids are safely at home after a 12-year-old boy took his 7-year-old cousin on a wild ride across three states, police said.

Relatives called the cops after waking up to find the children missing, along with the family's Range Rover. Surveillance footage showed the pair getting into the vehicle and taking off, authorities said.

Using license plate readers and E-Z Pass records, officers were able to track the duo through New York, New Jersey and into Delaware, they said. At one point, state troopers pursued the vehicle, but backed off when the 12-year-old began speeding.

They were eventually caught, five hours after they left home, when the 12-year-old used his dad's credit card to buy cookies at a Delaware rest stop, police said. No charges were filed over the incident, authorities said.

