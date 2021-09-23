Thirteen people were shot and at least two people died after a man opened fire inside a Kroger grocery store in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said SWAT officers went aisle-to-aisle searching for victims as workers and shoppers hid in freezers and locked offices. The gunman is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.

"This scene is horrific, I've been involved in this for 34 years and never seen anything like it," he said.

Some of the wounded were in very serious condition, he said, and were rushed to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on a motive or the identity of the gunman and the other fatality.

Glenda McDonald, a Kroger employee in the floral department, told the Memphis Commercial Appeal she heard gunfire while standing at a counter.

“I just ran out the door,” McDonald told the newspaper. “I left my purse, my keys, everything.”

A Kroger employee told WREG-TV she played dead as a series of shots rang out Thursday afternoon. "It sounded like balloons popping," she said.

