Thirteen-year-old Carlos Ramos has passed away after being struck by lightning around 5 p.m. Thursday, August 12, according to ABC News. The teenager was at Orchard Beach in the Bronx when the incident happened. He died at Jacobi Medical Center.

Meghan Lalor, NYC Parks Department spokeswoman, said that before the incident, lifeguards and NYC Parks staff were clearing swimmers and visitors from the beach.

Six others were also struck by lightning during the storm but survived.

“A huge lightning just went in front of me, hit in front of me, and I passed out," Stacy Saldivar, one of the victims, said. "Then I was shaking, and blood started coming out of my mouth.” She adds that she later woke up and was in an ambulance.

The 13-year-old, her parents, and her two sisters were running off the beach when she was hit. Stacy described how the lighting felt, saying, “a little tingle, it really hurt a lot. I feel lucky because Jesus revived me.”

Stacy Saldivar did not know Carlos Ramos.

Others struck by lightning included a 41-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, and three children ages 14, 12, and 5.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident," Lalor added.

Related Stories