13-Year-Old Boy Facing Multiple Charges Following Month-Long String of Sexual Assaults: Cops
The boy's alleged victims are females between the ages of 16 and 34, local authorities said.
A 13-year-old boy in England has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault following an alleged month-long string of attacks in Telford, a town of about 150,000 people outside of Birmingham.
The teen, who is not named “for legal reasons,” appeared in youth court Tuesday, according to West Mercia police.
He is charged with nine counts of sexual assaults, two counts of attempted rapes, and one count of assault by beating, authorities reported.
He is currently in the custody of local authorities, police said.
This comes after authorities received five reports of sexual assaults between Dec. 15, 2022 and Jan. 19.
The victims, who are female between the ages of 16 and 34, reported being sexually assaulted in and around Hadley and Leegomery, neighborhoods in the northeastern part of Telford.
