13-year-old Kiley Holman was hit by a bird while on the slingshot ride in New Jersey.
By Johanna Li
First Published: 1:58 PM PDT, July 22, 2021

"I'm glad it didn't poop on me," 13-year-old Kiley Holman told Inside Edition of the experience.

As if a rollercoaster at an amusement park isn’t thrilling enough, this New Jersey teen had the heart-stopping experience of a lifetime when a seagull smacked into her face while on the slingshot ride at Wildwood’s Morey’s Piers.

“I didn’t know what to do when it hit me,” 13-year-old Kiley Holman told Inside Edition. “I was just nervous it was going to peck me.”

Kiley, from Weatherly, had been at the amusement park on July 6, celebrating her friend Georgia Reed’s 14th birthday.

They hopped onto the slingshot ride – one that thrusts riders into the air at 75 miles per hour – when suddenly, a seagull became stuck between her face and the over-the-shoulder seat restraint.

Kiley screamed loudly, “A bird flew on my face! Oh my god!” when it happened, but her friend seated next to her had no idea what had even happened.

“My eyes were closed the whole time,” Georgia told Inside Edition. “The only time I opened them was when we were facing the ground.”

Kiley eventually threw the bird off her face, but not before her dad ion the ground realized what happened.

“There was another lady who screamed, ‘They hit a bird,’” he recalled. “So we saw all the feathers flying out.”

Thankfully, neither the bird nor Kiley was hurt in the incident. “I’m glad it didn’t poop on me,” Kiley joked.

