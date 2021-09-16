14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead at Tennessee Laundromat in likely Case of Mistaken Identity, Cops Say | Inside Edition

14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead at Tennessee Laundromat in likely Case of Mistaken Identity, Cops Say

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:59 PM PDT, September 16, 2021

Police have identified Horatio Lewis Rice as the alleged shooter, and they are actively looking for him. 

A community is devastated after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot outside a Laundromat in what police say was most likely a case of mistaken identity. 

“There was no reason why he should’ve been a victim last night,” Deputy Chief Brian Crews from the Shelbyville Police Department said.

Tennessee police say Israel Diego Pascual was at Duck River Laundry helping his family do chores.

Investigators say surveillance video captured a group of men outside the Laundromat, and it shows one man walk up to Israel and shoot him. 

Police have identified Horatio Lewis Rice as the alleged shooter, and they are actively looking for him. 

They say he may be traveling with his girlfriend, Tiffany Taylor, who is considered a person of interest that investigators would like to speak with. 

On Facebook, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared information about Rice, who they identified as a "most wanted fugitive. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and there is an award of up to $2,500, they said.

Israel was a freshman in high school now being mourned by his family and classmates.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure we put the person responsible behind bars,” Crews added.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-TBI-FIND or (931) 684-5811.

Related Stories

Tennessee Flood Victim Captures Her Last Moments in Haunting Video
3 People Hospitalized After Replica Iceberg Wall Collapses at Tennessee Titanic Museum
Tennessee Man Embroiled in Twitter Handle Dispute Dies When Cops Show Up at His House on Bogus Tip
Hero Neighbor Dies Warning Others of Rising Flood Water in TennesseeHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alex Murdaugh’s Mystery Shooting on Rural Road Was a Botched Suicide Attempt for $10M Insurance Payout: Lawyer
Alex Murdaugh’s Mystery Shooting on Rural Road Was a Botched Suicide Attempt for $10M Insurance Payout: Lawyer
1

Alex Murdaugh’s Mystery Shooting on Rural Road Was a Botched Suicide Attempt for $10M Insurance Payout: Lawyer

Crime
Behind-the-Scenes of 'Chicago' the Musical as Broadway Reopens From Longest Shutdown to Standing Ovations
Behind-the-Scenes of 'Chicago' the Musical as Broadway Reopens From Longest Shutdown to Standing Ovations
2

Behind-the-Scenes of 'Chicago' the Musical as Broadway Reopens From Longest Shutdown to Standing Ovations

Entertainment
Gabby Petito Case: Police Investigated Fight Between Missing Woman, Boyfriend on Trip Before Her Disappearance
Gabby Petito Case: Police Investigated Fight Between Missing Woman, Boyfriend on Trip Before Her Disappearance
3

Gabby Petito Case: Police Investigated Fight Between Missing Woman, Boyfriend on Trip Before Her Disappearance

Crime
Australian Man Who Broke Out of Prison 30 Years Ago Turns Himself Into Authorities for a 'Better Life'
Australian Man Who Broke Out of Prison 30 Years Ago Turns Himself Into Authorities for a 'Better Life'
4

Australian Man Who Broke Out of Prison 30 Years Ago Turns Himself Into Authorities for a 'Better Life'

Offbeat
Gabby Petito's Mom Pleads for Boyfriend's Help in Daughter's Disappearance: ‘Brian, We Need You to Talk to Us’
Gabby Petito's Mom Pleads for Boyfriend's Help in Daughter's Disappearance: ‘Brian, We Need You to Talk to Us’
5

Gabby Petito's Mom Pleads for Boyfriend's Help in Daughter's Disappearance: ‘Brian, We Need You to Talk to Us’

Crime