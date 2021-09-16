14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead at Tennessee Laundromat in likely Case of Mistaken Identity, Cops Say
Police have identified Horatio Lewis Rice as the alleged shooter, and they are actively looking for him.
A community is devastated after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot outside a Laundromat in what police say was most likely a case of mistaken identity.
“There was no reason why he should’ve been a victim last night,” Deputy Chief Brian Crews from the Shelbyville Police Department said.
Tennessee police say Israel Diego Pascual was at Duck River Laundry helping his family do chores.
Investigators say surveillance video captured a group of men outside the Laundromat, and it shows one man walk up to Israel and shoot him.
Police have identified Horatio Lewis Rice as the alleged shooter, and they are actively looking for him.
They say he may be traveling with his girlfriend, Tiffany Taylor, who is considered a person of interest that investigators would like to speak with.
On Facebook, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared information about Rice, who they identified as a "most wanted fugitive. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and there is an award of up to $2,500, they said.
Israel was a freshman in high school now being mourned by his family and classmates.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure we put the person responsible behind bars,” Crews added.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-TBI-FIND or (931) 684-5811.
