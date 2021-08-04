3 People Hospitalized After Replica Iceberg Wall Collapses at Tennessee Titanic Museum | Inside Edition

3 People Hospitalized After Replica Iceberg Wall Collapses at Tennessee Titanic Museum

First Published: 11:57 AM PDT, August 4, 2021

The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, museum features ice-cold water and over 400 artifacts from the original Titanic, which sank in 1912.

Some visitors who went to Tennessee’s Titanic Museum Attraction wound up in the hospital after a replica iceberg wall collapsed. In a statement on their Facebook page, the museum said three people were hurt in the mishap.

The museum closed right after the accident, but later opened back up for ticket holders. They say they never expected an incident like this. The extent of the injuries sustained in the incident was not immediately clear.

The remains of the iceberg wall was taken down, and the area was blocked off. They intend on putting it back up but say it’ll take four weeks to rebuild. The museum also says they are reviewing their safety guidelines and making adjustments where necessary.

The Pigeon Forge museum features ice-cold water and over 400 artifacts from the original Titanic, which sank in 1912 during its maiden voyage to the United States. More than 1,500 of the estimated 2,224 passengers and crew aboard died when the ship sank. 

The sinking has been the subject of many books, articles and films, including the 1997 hit movie “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

