Tennessee Flood Victim Captures Her Last Moments in Haunting Video

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:01 PM PDT, August 24, 2021

Among the victims of devastating flooding in Tennessee are a 55-year-old woman who recorded her last moments and 7-month-old twins.

The devastating floods in Tennessee have left at least 22 dead, including one woman who captured her final moments in a haunting video posted to social media.

Linda Almond, 55, had just moved in with her son in Waverly when the storm hit. The two became trapped in the house as flood waters rushed past.

“This is really scary,” Linda said in the Facebook Live video. 

“I think something just hit the side of the house,” her son Tommy says.

Debris floats past their window. In the reflection, you can see Linda nervously trying to light a cigarette. She keeps trying, but then there is a rattling noise in the background. “Oh my goodness, oh my goodness,” Linda said, before the video abruptly ends. 

The raging waters swept the mother and son out of the house. They desperately clung to a utility pole, but let go. Linda drowned, but Tommy survived.

Also in the small town of Waverly, a family is mourning the death of their 7-month-old twins, Ryan and Rileigh Rigney. 

Their father, Matt, tried to save all his four children, but the water overwhelmed him. His 1-year-old and 5-year-old survived, but sadly, the twins didn’t make it.

“I never seen the twins resurface,” the distraught father told Inside Edition.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

