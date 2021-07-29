Body of 16-Year-Old Faith Moore, Teen Who Went Missing During Arizona Flash Flood, Has Been Recovered | Inside Edition

Body of 16-Year-Old Faith Moore, Teen Who Went Missing During Arizona Flash Flood, Has Been Recovered

Faith Moore Initially went missing several days earlier when a flash flood near her Arizona town of Cottonwood carried away her car.

Police in Arizona made a sad announcement this week about 16-year-old Faith Moore.

“I'd like to say that miracles come in all sizes,” Cottonwood Police Department Chief Steve Gesell said Wednesday. “I’m here to announce tonight, certainly light years from the miracle that we were hoping for of finding Faith alive and well, we have recovered her body along the banks of the Verde River about three hours ago.”

Faith went missing several days earlier when a flash flood near her Arizona town of Cottonwood carried away her car.

Her car was recovered. But the teen wasn’t in it.

The community rallied behind Faith and her family. Scores of volunteers helped firefighters look for her. And earlier this week, they held a vigil for Faith on the softball field where she played.

"Thank you to each and every one of you for being here, for praying. For helping find our girl,” Faith’s mother said to the gatherers. “We are living through our darkest hours. But to have your support is monumental, and we just can't thank you enough.”

