Dad Vows to Remain in Arizona 'As Long As It Takes' to Find Geologist Son Missing After Car Is Found in Ravine

It has been one month since 24-year-old Daniel Robinson went missing. Robinson, who worked as a field geologist, was last seen in the Arizona desert, leaving a job site in the area of Buckeye, officials said.

On Tuesday, a rancher discovered Robinson's vehicle, a blue-grey 2017 Jeep Renegade with Arizona license plates, on his property, about four miles southwest of Sun Valley Park, just north of Cactus Road. The vehicle was reportedly found in a ravine and appeared to have rolled and landed on its side. The airbags in the vehicle deployed, and police were able to determine that Robinson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the Buckeye Police news release.

Robinson's cell phone, wallet, some of his clothes and keys were found at the crash site, police said.

Robinson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is missing part of his right arm, his forearm and his hand. According to the missing person's report, Robinson didn't tell anyone where he was going or why he was leaving, and he has not been seen or heard from since, the police said.

The Department of Public Safety's Ranger helicopter and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's search and rescue dogs have been involved in the search, but so far, there has been no trace of the young researcher.

On June 23, family members filed a missing person's report, and created a website called, "Please Help Find Daniel," that provides details about their son and features various photos of him. The family has also created a GoFundMe to help in search efforts. As of Friday, they raised $19,420, nearing their goal of $20,000.

According to the site, Robinson moved to the Phoenix area after graduating from college three years ago and had a passion for adventure and travel. His job often took him to remote areas in the desert, where he worked in extreme conditions and traveled long distances to work on projects.

David Robinson, Daniel’s father, told Inside Edition Digital that he left his home in South Carolina once he learned his son was missing and has been in Arizona ever since trying to find Daniel.

“I am not going to leave here until he is found,” Robinson said and shared with Inside Edition Digital the emotional rollercoaster he has been on.

“It’s going on 31 days. I’m tired. Emotionally stressed,” he said. “They found my son’s vehicle and his personal belongings, but it doesn’t put me closer to my son.”

The retired army veteran said he and his son would speak at least twice a week. The last time they spoke was three days before Daniel went missing.

“He was typical Daniel. We were on the phone for at least an hour. He was interested in a young lady. He has always been very open with me and his mother,” Robinson said, describing his son as “smart, loving and outspoken.”

Police have said no foul play is suspected in the case. Robinson said his son was looking forward to the future.

“I would like to emphasize that my son was not depressed," Robinson continued. "He was enjoying his life and excited about his future. He was not the type of guy to go anywhere without staying in touch with his family, and it is hurtful to us what some people have said.”

Robinson plans to hire an attorney and private investigator to aid him in his search.

The family has organized a search that will take place on Saturday. It will go on in rain or shine, Robinson said.

Search crews will gather at 5:45 a.m. at the Loves Truckstop at 1610 N Miller Road just south of I-10 in Buckeye with a 6 a.m. start time and 10 a.m. end time. A form is on the family's website for anyone interested in participating.

“We are looking for the public’s help and for as many volunteers as possible to help search for Daniel,” Robinson said. “I have to find my son and I will stay as long as it takes."

Related Stories