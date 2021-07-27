The mother of Faith Moore thanked hundreds of friends, family and neighbors who gathered at a vigil for her daughter. It was held at the softball field where the high schooler played.

Faith, 16, went missing over the weekend when a flash flood near her Arizona town carried away her car. Her car was recovered, but the teen was not inside.

Since then, hundreds of volunteers have been helping firefighters look for Faith.

Faith and her family mean a lot to their central Arizona community. Her grandfather was once the fire chief there.

Flooding has devastated Arizona in recent weeks. And sometimes, that devastation is heartbreakingly personal.

Meanwhile, the search for Faith continues.

Related Stories