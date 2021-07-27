Prayer Vigil Recently Held for Faith Moore, a Teen Who Went Missing During an Arizona Flash Flood
16-year-old Faith Moore went missing when a flash flood in her Arizona town carried away her car.
The mother of Faith Moore thanked hundreds of friends, family and neighbors who gathered at a vigil for her daughter. It was held at the softball field where the high schooler played.
Faith, 16, went missing over the weekend when a flash flood near her Arizona town carried away her car. Her car was recovered, but the teen was not inside.
Since then, hundreds of volunteers have been helping firefighters look for Faith.
Faith and her family mean a lot to their central Arizona community. Her grandfather was once the fire chief there.
Flooding has devastated Arizona in recent weeks. And sometimes, that devastation is heartbreakingly personal.
Meanwhile, the search for Faith continues.
