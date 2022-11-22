A 14-year-old has been charged with capital murder in Alabama after police say he shot two women at a party.

Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. was arrested and charged Monday as a juvenile with two counts of capital murder for the Sunday shootings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Alabama juvenile protection laws usually prevent the release of information about minor suspects, but authorities obtained a court order granting them permission to release photos and details about Oliver in the interest of public safety, police said.

Officers responding to reports of people being shot found the two women's bodies. Both had suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators later identified Oliver as a suspect and released several social media photographs appearing to show him holding various weapons and handguns, authorities said.

Oliver was placed in Southeast Alabama Diversion Center following his arrest Monday, police said. Law enforcement officials were already looking for Oliver on juvenile charges involving a July incident, police said.

Oliver faced two juvenile counts of first-degree attempted assault and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, Dothan police said.

The department, citing the boy's juvenile status, said no further information could be released about the suspect.

Under Alabama law, those convicted of juvenile capital murder could face life in prison without parole.

