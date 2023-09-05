A 14-year-old boy died suddenly in Massachusetts after eating a tortilla chip dusted with the world's hottest peppers as part of the viral "One Chip Challenge," his family says.

Harris Wolobah, a sophomore at Worcester's Doherty Memorial High School died Friday after participating in a social media dare called the "One Chip Challenge," in which users are urged to eat a "vicious chip" for "for a truly twisted experience."

The chips are manufactured by Paqui, a Texas-based brand that encourages people to eat one of their mega-hot chips and see how long they can abstain from drinking or eating to dampen the spicy heat.

Participants are told to film their experience and post it to social media. The challenge has gone viral since it debuted several years ago. Celebrities have joined in. But several school districts across the country have banned the chips on campus after reports of children being hospitalized after ingesting them.

In 2017, a local news anchor vomited on air after eating a chip.

Wolobah became ill after eating the chip and went to the nurse's office, where his parents picked him up, according to school officials. Later that afternoon, he was found unresponsive and rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore scholar at Doherty Memorial High School,” Worcester Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said in a statement. “My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

A GoFundMe account established for the boy's family said the student “was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm. He was an intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball!

"The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable," wrote organizer Tashia Roberts.

The chip manufacturer's website warns the snacks are intended for adults only and that they should be kept away from children. The site also warns the chips should not be eaten if allergic to peppers or pregnant, and to wash hands with soap and water after the handling the food.

It also advises to seek medical assistance if "you experience difficulty breathing, fainting, or extended nausea."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Paqui for comment, but has not heard back.