'Borg Challenge' Craze Leads to 46 UMass Amherst Students Hospitalized, 28 Ambulances Called to Campus
A flood of how-to videos detailing borg (or, "blackout rage gallon") combinations is hitting TikTok ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend.
The "BORG" challenge is the latest college craze, but has it gone too far? Health officials are sounding the alarm on the drinking fad after 46 students at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst were hospitalized and 28 ambulances responded to the campus last weekend.
A "BORG," which stands for “blackout rage gallon,” is a gallon-sized jug filled with a combination of hard liquor, water, sweeteners and electrolyte or caffeine supplements.
With spring break underway and St. Patrick’s Day weekend ahead, how-to videos detailing different combinations for BORGs are flooding TikTok.
“It can be a recipe for disaster if you’re drinking a lot of alcohol in large volumes over a quick period of time,” Dr. Tucker Woods, who heads the emergency department of Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City told Inside Edition.
He explained it’s important to know your limits when mixing a BORG. The less alcohol, the better, he advised, and drinking too much too fast can have dire consequences.
“You can stop breathing if you have acute alcohol intoxication,” Woods said.
According to a recent study, 80% of all college students drink alcohol.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
'Borg Challenge' Craze Leads to 46 UMass Amherst Students Hospitalized, 28 Ambulances Called to CampusHealth
Double Amputee Speaks Out After Sports Star's Son Destroys WheelchairSports
Letecia Stauch Murder Trial: She Says a Rapist Abducted Stepson; Cops Say She Killed the Boy and Hid His BodyCrime
4 Suspects Charged for the Murder of an 18-Year-Old Found Dead in a Mississippi National ForestCrime
Where Is Arianna Fitts? Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Locating a Missing Girl 7 Years After She VanishedCrime
Husband of Murdered Microsoft Exec's Ex-Wife Arrested After Allegedly Hiring Hitman to Carry Out ExecutionCrime