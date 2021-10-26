Mom Accused of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Sex Parties for Minors ‘Put My Kid in Danger,’ Says Former Friend | Inside Edition

Mom Accused of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Sex Parties for Minors ‘Put My Kid in Danger,’ Says Former Friend

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:12 PM PDT, October 26, 2021

Sherri Mullin says her daughter attended two of the parties. The angry mom came to the airport with a "Lock Her Up" sign as Shannon O’Connor was extradited following her arrest in Idaho. "She betrayed my trust, personally,” Mullin tells Inside Edition.

An angry mom is denouncing her former friend who is accused of hosting alcohol-fueled sex parties for teenage minors. 

Sherri Mullin says her daughter attended two of the parties and wanted to make her presence known as Shannon O’Connor was extradited following her arrest in Idaho. So Mullin showed up at the San Jose airport carrying a sign that said “Lock Her Up!” 

“I wanted her to know as a mom and as a mom friend that I knew that she put my kid in danger and that she lied to my face. And I wanted to show her that I knew,” Mullin told Inside Edition. 

According to authorities, O’Connor hosted wild parties for her 15-year-old son inside her home and allegedly supplied the alcohol. She is also accused of encouraging and watching underage sex among the teens who attended the parties. 

“She betrayed our trust. She betrayed my trust, personally,” Mullin said.

The alleged crimes made national headlines and sent shockwaves through the upscale, suburban neighborhood.

“I’m horrified. It’s disgusting. I can't imagine how this has all happened,” Mullin said.

“I wanted her to see me. And I wanted her to see me staring her down while she was walking out and returning to our hometown as a prisoner,” Mullin added.

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
