Louisville Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Minor in Explorer Scouts Mentoring Program

A third Louisville police officer involved with a now-disbanded mentoring group for youths has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a juvenile. Brad Schuhmann, 32, pleaded guilty in a Kentucky federal court Monday to abusing a female in the Explorer Scout Program in 2010, The Courier-Journal reported.

The program was for minors who aspired to become law enforcement officers.

A grand jury had indicted the former Louisville Metro Police officer Nov. 3 on a misdemeanor count of “deprivation of rights under color of law.” The indictment alleged Schuhmann “willfully deprived” a juvenile of “the right not to have her bodily integrity violated by a person acting under color of law.”

Schuhmann was an advisor in the police department's program and was a former Explorer Scout, according to local reports. In court, he said he met the girl through the organization and interacted with the juvenile at her home and other places in Louisville.

The civil rights violation is punishable by up to a year in prison. Federal prosecutors said Monday they are recommending a penalty at the low end of sentencing guidelines. Under the plea deal, Schuhmann must register as a sex offender.

He resigned from the department on the day he was indicted.

Attorney Patrick Renn said his client accepted responsibility for actions which showed “bad judgment by a 21-, 22-year-old man.” Schuhmann declined to comment when he left court Monday.

Two other former officers are currently in prison on sexual abuse charges involving Explorer Scouts. Kenneth Betts was previously sentenced to 16 years on federal child pornography and enticement charges involving multiple victims. Brandon Wood was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for the attempted enticement of a teen.

A federal investigation of the program continues, federal prosecutors said.

Schuhmann's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 10. He is free on $25,000 bail.

