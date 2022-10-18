A 14-year-old boy driving a high-priced Mustang stolen from an assembly plant jumped from a freeway overpass after running out of gas during a police chase, authorities said.

The boy slipped out of the passenger side of a Mustang Shelby GT500 on an overpass on Interstate 75 outside Detroit and jumped 25 to 30 feet to the ground as armed police surrounded the stolen car, according to Brownstown Township police.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was relinquished to the custody of his mother, police said. The case has been forwarded to Wayne County prosecutors, who will decide if charges will be filed, Brownstown police said Tuesday.

The theft was one of three Mustangs stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven, police said. Officers chased the luxury sports cars at high speeds on Interstate 75, and two of the drivers escaped, authorities said.

The sticker price on the Mustang that ran out of gas was $113,000, police said.

Assembly plant car thefts are such a problem in the Detroit area that vehicles in their lots now have very little gas in their tanks, authorities said.

In August, Detroit Police said car thefts were rising, with suspects as young as 11 being arrested.

Authorities said they believe the juveniles are working for organized theft rings whose leaders convince the minors to steal cars because juveniles face lesser punishments than adults.

The Flat Rock Assembly Plant was also hit last month, when at least 12 Mustangs were stolen, police said. Two were later recovered.

