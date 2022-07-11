A New York county’s annual contest to design the “I Voted” sticker logo is going viral thanks to a 14-year-old’s delightfully macabre illustration.

Hudson Rowan of Marbletown was among six finalists chosen by Ulster County Commissioners Ashley Dittus and John Quigle.

And while the other creations incorporate the typical patriotic suspects — a bald eagle, an American flag, the U.S. Capitol — Rowan chose to feature a human head attached to the body of a spider.

"I was the first person from our office to ever see his design and I remember that moment vividly," Dittus told the online media outlet, Mashable. "I even printed it out and brought it around to everyone in the office because I thought it was so cool. Everyone agreed."

The second annual contest was open to students ages 13-18. Board of Elections staffers then whittled down over a dozen entries to the final six.

Hudson told the Times Herald-Record that he wanted to do something different for his entry and used digital art software to make it happen.

“I thought since mine was very different from the others, I didn't think mine was going to get a lot of attention because of that, but I was wrong. It was exactly the opposite,” Hudson said.

His vibrant sticker has since garnered fans on social media from all over the country.

“Gen Z is more powerful than we ever could have imagined,” TikTok user toucannabanana wrote.

One tweet mentioned the possibility that the sticker could have a real impact on the election.

“We all laugh, but this sticker alone might unironically increase voter turnout in Ulster County. This is a gem of a collectible,” @ECaliberSeven wrote.

Hudson’s sticker is currently in the lead with 94% of the total votes — over 157,000 and counting. Voting is open until the end of July.

Related Stories