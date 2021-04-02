Nearly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been ruined due to a factory mix-up, according to federal officials. The error has prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to delay future shipments of the vaccine, the New York Times reported.

Employees at Emergent BioSolutions, a production facility in Baltimore, reportedly mixed up two vaccine dosages, Fox Business reported.

Johnson & Johnson told Fox Business in a statement that quality control identified one batch of drug substance that did not meet quality standards at Emergent Biosolutions, and that batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of its manufacturing process.

They also said they expect to deliver its vaccine at a rate of more than one billion doses by the end of 2021, according to Fox.

U.S. officials said the vaccine mishap will not interfere with the plans to provide enough vaccine to immunize every adult by May, a report said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses that are currently being shipped nationwide were produced in the Netherlands, where regulators have fully approved operations, the Times reported.

On Thursday, leading infectious disease expert and chief medical advisor to the president Dr. Anthony Fauci said the loss of millions of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses was "really quite unfortunate," U.S. News & World reported.

“People should realize that all the doses that have been distributed to us and have been administered did not come from that plant,” Fauci said.

