The first-ever baby with antibodies against COVID-19 in the U.S. was born after her mom received the first dose of the vaccine while pregnant just three weeks earlier, according to a study. The new mother of a healthy baby girl is a health care worker from South Florida who received the Moderna vaccine CBS News reported.

Doctors of the study now believe the baby is the first case of its kind, shedding light on the possibility that newborns could have protection from the virus. The study is still awaiting peer-review.

"We have demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies are detectable in a newborn's cord blood sample after only a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," the study concluded. "Thus, there is potential for protection and infection risk reduction from Sars-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination."

But the study urges that this is one unique case and there will need to be more research to ensure the safety of vaccines during pregnancy.

RELATED STORIES

Will You Find Your Soulmate in the COVID-19 Vaccine Line?

So, You're Vaccinated. Now What?

What to Wear to Your COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment