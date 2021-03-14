Will You Find Your Soulmate in the COVID-19 Vaccine Line?

If you're single, COVID-19 has been just about the worst thing imaginable for your dating life. But thanks to the vaccine, there's hope. Some people are even dressing up to get their shots, because it turns out the vaccine line is a great place to find love.

“My 70-something mom got asked out in the vaccine line!" tweeted one surprised daughter.

“My 89-year-old mother had the same thing happen!" responded another.

The folks arriving for their vaccine at the Javits Center in Manhattan told Inside Edition that they're looking for just one thing — the vaccine. But many admit that it's been a long, lonely year, and once vaccinated, they're ready to get out and have some fun.

Actress Ashley Atkinson wore a sparkly evening gown, because it's “the event of my year,” she tweeted.

And it turns out that getting vaccinated could boost your online dating profile. Tinder is reporting a 238% increase in “vaccine” mentions in users’ bios. A profile picture with a "got my vaccine" sticker is now a major plus.

