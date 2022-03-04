15 Rescued Sea Turtles Now Being Released After Being Rehabilitated

A group of sea turtles who were rehabilitated at the National Aquarium in Maryland have been returned to their natural habitat on the coast of Florida,

Fifteen turtles were brought to the aquarium in November after they were stranded because of being cold-stunned, which is associated with pneumonia, and suffering skin lesions, and dehydration off the coast of Massachusetts, according to a press release.

The turtles were all given the names of musical instruments of Piccolo, Trumpet, Viola, Kazoo, Harp, Xylophone, Fiddle, Maraca, Harmonica, Clarinet, Flute, Castanets, Bongo, Banjo and Cornet.

The team at the aquarium were happy all made full recoveries. Cornet recovered after ingesting plastic.

"We are ecstatic that Cornet made a successful recovery, but unfortunately, the threat of plastic pollution isn't over for him or any of these turtles as they migrate along east coast waters," said National Aquarium Animal Rescue Director Jennifer Dittmar.

"Marine debris continues to be a growing concern for the safety of sea turtles as they migrate along the waters of the east coast. Cornet's case serves as a stark reminder of why the National Aquarium works to advocate for the elimination of single-use plastics and the removal of plastic pollution from waterways and wetlands," she added.

The rescues are part of the Animal Rescue program at the aquarium, which is responsible for responding to stranded marine mammals and sea turtles along the nearly 3,190 miles of Maryland coast, and then releasing them once they are rehabilitated.

Related Stories