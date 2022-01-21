Turtles clogged up with plastic were rescued and released back to sea in Argentina.

Two green turtles and four loggerhead turtles were rescued from a fishing net in San Clemente Del Tuyu, in Buenos Aires.

While caring for the turtles, the Grupo Marino Foundation removed ten different types of plastics from their bodies and highlighted the dangers of plastic pollution on wildlife.

Biologist Karina Alvarez says plastic is hazardous and notes that it's essential to eliminate ocean pollution before conditions worsen and kill more wildlife.

Green turtles are one of the largest sea turtles and can grow to weigh over 200 pounds. Loggerhead turtles are widespread and can be found in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian oceans and the Mediterranean Sea.

And now there are a few more of them back in the water.

