15-Year-Old Apologizes After Viral Video of Friends Dumping Trash Into Ocean at ‘Boca Bash’

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:27 PM PDT, May 2, 2024

“I wish I could have been off that boat,” the teen told a local TV station. “I’m sorry for whatever happened.”

A teenager who was at a boating event called the Boca Bash has apologized after outrage grew over a video of teens dumping garbage cans of trash into the ocean.

The 15-year-old said he was at the front of the boat and did not see his friends at the stern of the boat emptying two trash containers. 

He says there were more than a dozen party-goers on the boat. They had been partying at Boca Bash, an annual spring festival in Boca Raton, Florida.

A done captured the teens as they left the party. The teens could be seen dumping the trash into the Atlantic Ocean.

Authorities know the identities of some who were involved but so far no charges have been filed.

“I feel like he deserves whatever happens because he made a really bad decision,” the teen says.

Volunteers found empty bottles and cans left behind by the teens.

